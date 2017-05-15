Preston County Animal Shelter Director Resigns

Preston County Commission announced the resignation of the animal shelter director, Brittany Shearer Monday morning.

This is following her suspension by the county for being arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Commission held an executive session to discuss the issue.

The commission said that they now search for a new director, a process which could take several months.

The commission is asking the public for patience when dealing with the shelter during this time, having only one dog warden operating the shelter.

"It isn't like you snap your fingers and you get a dog warden. There's training that is required and everything else. We'll have to go through the hiring process, once we hire somebody, then we'll have to get them trained for the different things. It's not going to be a one day fix, by any means, so it's going to be several months before this happens," said Don Smith, Preston County Commission.

The resignation is effective starting Monday, May 15, and the current dog warden will carry out the former duties of Shearer until a new hire is made.