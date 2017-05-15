The Shack Neighborhood House Celebrates Mothers With Community Baby Shower

Even though Mother’s Day was Sunday, moms were still being celebrated in Morgantown.

The Shack Neighborhood House in held a community baby shower for expectant and new mothers on Monday morning.

“We want them to feel really welcome and appreciated,” said Program Coordinator for Family Resource Center at The Shack Neighborhood House Jenna Mosely-Lohnes. “Here with the Family Resource Center and The Shack we work with families. That’s our mission. It’s another way just to welcome people in and say you are welcome here, we have a ton of programs here and we want you to come.”

Families received information on car-seat safety, insurance, doctors visits, feeding, birthing plans, and anything else they need to know for infant care, while getting to spend time with other parents.

“We know that parents need social support,” Mosely-Lohnes said. “It’s really hard to raise a family on your own and we want to be part of that support. Our programs are really geared towards connecting parents to each other, took good information and connecting kids to good programming that fosters good play and good learning.”

The Shack Neighborhood House also hosts a variety of programs for children and families throughout the year. They include prenatal yoga, parenting workshops, play group, and school-aged programming for children. The Shack also holds family fun nights and pool parties.

“Our goal is to have programs from infancy really when a mother is first pregnant all the way through adulthood,” said Mosely-Lohnes.

For more information, visit The Shack Neighborhood House’s website.