Crews Battle House Fire in Taylor County

By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Taylor County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Gobel Road in Simpson, according to Harrison-Taylor 911 officials.

Fire departments from Flemington, Grafton, Bridgeport, and Boothsville are all on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News as we work to bring you updates.

