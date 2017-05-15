Crews Battle House Fire in Taylor County

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Taylor County.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Gobel Road in Simpson, according to Harrison-Taylor 911 officials.
Fire departments from Flemington, Grafton, Bridgeport, and Boothsville are all on scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News as we work to bring you updates.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.