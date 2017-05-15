UPDATE: 1 Person Arrested After Stabbing in Marion County

UPDATE: (5/16 12:00 p.m.)

Fairmont Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged stabbing that took place early Monday morning.

Daniel Mark Bock is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of unlawful wounding. He was arraigned Tuesday in Marion County Magistrate Court. His bond is set at $250,000.

Police said the incident occurred at Bock's apartment at 325 1/2 Walnut Avenue, Apartment 3.

ORIGINAL: (5/15 3:30 a.m.)

One person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after an alleged stabbing that took place early Monday morning in Marion County.

According to officials, the incident happened just after midnight on Walnut Avenue in Fairmont.

There is no word on the name of the victim or extent of their injuries.

A suspect is believed to have been arrested, no word on their name yet.

The Fairmont Police Department are handling the investigation.