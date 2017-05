One person was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in Harrison County.

According to officials, the accident happened on Pine Bluff Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday.



West Virginia State Police said that a juvenile driver crossed over the center line and collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

State Police are handling the investigation.

