Mother's Day Shrine Hosts Annual Service

On the second Sunday of May, people around the word celebrate their moms. The holiday got its start with one Grafton native.

That native was Anna Jarvis.

Her mother was the inspiration for the first Mother's Day observance held at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church on May 10, 1908.

"To get a realistic understanding of Mother's Day you really have to understand all the events that happened in Grafton and Taylor County," said Marvin Gelhausen, Mother's Day Shrine Board of Trustees Chairman.

Jarvis helped organize the first Mother's Day observance at her mother's childhood church.

That church is now the International Mother's Day Shrine.

And this year, the Shrine's Board of Trustees named Virginia Wolfe Mother of the Year.

"It is a dream that you feel will never come true. I've been full circle and it has been quite an adventure," she said.

Wolfe grew up in Grafton and attended Andrews Methodist Episcopal. She said the then church, now shrine, has always made special efforts to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Being a mother is probably one of the most wonderful experiences that I've ever had. And fortunately, as all mothers, I'm very very proud of my daughter, she's done very well," said Wolfe.

But the building where it all began has undergone significant wear and tear throughout the many decades it's been around.

"Being a small town in Grafton and all the industry is gone, it's very hard to keep this Shrine up. So I would ask that people would make donations so that we can re-vamp this church," said Wolfe.

