Family of Missing Maryland Woman Continues Their Search in West Virginia

“She’s a wonderful mother, very proud grandmother of five children who her world just revolves around. She’s funny she’s smart, she’s just a great person,” said Jennifer Dempsey about her mother 73-year-old Teresa Ann Burch.

Burch has been missing since from McHenry in Garrett County, Maryland since Tuesday, May 9th.

“She said she intended to go to her volunteer job at the Garrett Memorial Hospital the next day,” said Dempsey. “No one talked to her on Wednesday. What is missing from her house is the car, her purse, her phone, and the smock she would wear to her volunteer job, so our assumption is she tried to go to that.”

Officials say Burch may be suffering from dementia.

Her phone last pinged in the Rowlesburg area of Preston County on Wednesday. A disoriented, elderly woman driving a vehicle matching the description of Burch’s vehicle was seen twice on Thursday near Lowes and Walmart and on Friday afternoon in Morgantown.

“We’ve been told our best bets right now are to look at the more rural areas, or to look at any shelters or hospitals to see if any Jane Does have been admitted,” Dempsey said.

Burch is believed to be driving a green, 2012 Subaru Forester, which is a four-door station wagon-style vehicle, with Maryland registration 6AN2904.

The family has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Burch’s safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.

“We think if everybody just keeps their eyes open, maybe we can find her,” Dempsey said. She also expressed her thanks to the people and law enforcement in West Virginia for being so helpful.