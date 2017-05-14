Stonewall Resort Holds Annual Mother's Day Brunch

Sunday, Stonewall Resort held their annual Mother's Day brunch.

The resort is centrally located in the state, which brought guests as far as Pittsburgh and Virginia to meet with Mom on Sunday.

Organizers said the celebration gets bigger and bigger every year with slight changes to the menu.



"Mother's Day has been around since 1908 and we've celebrated in the state. It originated in Grafton and we pick up on that and welcome the moms and honor them today with the buffet and their families," said Joseph Corcoglioniti, Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at Stonewall Resort.

The brunch was complete with a waffle and omelette station. There were also a variety of seafood options and desserts served.