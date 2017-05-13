Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Holds Local Author Forum

The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library hosted a local author meeting Saturday morning.

A variety of books were available from local authors with many different genres being represented.

Events like this allows local authors to get recognition and let the community know what books they have available.

Nearly 20 authors attended this event.

"I'm always amazed at how much talent we have, so we thought it would be a really good idea just to gather everybody, locally together, to give people the chance to see all of the talent and different genres they have for sale. It wasn't just Children or just Mystery," said Julia Todd, Library Manager.

This fall the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library will be holding a writer's workshop to teach individuals how to write different genres.