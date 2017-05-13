Drum Majorette's of America Competition Takes Place at ABU



The regional Drum Majorette's of America Competition took place Saturday at Alderson Broaddus University.

Hundreds of twirlers from across West Virginia Competed on Saturday.

Linda's Dance and Twirl Academy from Buckhannon was the main host for the event.

All proceeds collected at the door went towards a fundraiser for their twirling corp.

"After all of the hard work all year, it's really fun to watch the girls perform, and try their best and they all did a really good job. Our dance studio took first in every category that we were in. So I'm real proud of the girls," said Linda Creehan, Linda's Dance and Twirl Academy.

Those that run the DMA contest collect entry fees that purchase trophies and awards for the competition.