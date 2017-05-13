Fairmont State University Celebrates Spring Commencement - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont State University Celebrates Spring Commencement

By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
Fairmont State University held commencement on Saturday afternoon.

More than 400 students received their degrees inside the Feaster Center in front of family, friends, faculty and staff.

FSU president Dr. Maria C. Rose gave a special address at the ceremony, which will be her last as President. She will retire when her contract expires on June 30th.

Students also were congratulated in speeches by Dixie Yann, Chair of the Board of Governors and Mary Jo Thomas, Vice President of the Alumni Association

The students were represented by Julian Pecora of Clarksburg, who also gave a graduation address. 

