West Virginia University Celebrates 2017 Spring Commencement

West Virginia University welcomed more than 4,500 students into the alumni family this weekend.

Commencement ceremonies took place on Friday and Saturday for all 17 colleges and schools.

3,083 students earned their undergraduate degrees or certificate, 915 received their masters and 531 earned doctorates.

“It means so much,” said Emily Corley who graduated from the College of Education and Human Services with a Masters of Science in Speech Language Pathology. “We’ve come so far together. We’ve done this whole journey together so just being able to be professionals together soon is really exciting.”

Corley thanked her professors as well for helping her achieve her degree.

“I can’t wait to see all my professors and just hug them all and thank them for all they’ve done to help me get this far,” she said.

Over 450 graduates earned degrees from the College of Education and Human Services. WVU President Gordon Gee attended the college’s graduation along with commencement speaker; Superintendent of Monongalia County schools Dr. Frank Devono.

“I’m not gonna let it build me up too much,” said Matthew Freed who graduated with his Regents Bachelor of Arts degree. “If I have this over-inflated sense of accomplishment it might dampen my ambition a little bit. Having a four year degree opens up the rest of the world for me.”

Freed is from Parkersburg, West Virginia but traveled from China to receive his degree. He has been teaching English there for six years and took all of his classes online.