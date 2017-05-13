National Women Build Week Creates Homes With Habitat for Humanity

Mon County Habitat for Humanity spent this week empowering women as part of National Women Build Week.

For the 10th annual event on Saturday, volunteers from the community helped to finish homes in Habitat’s Deckers Court Development for low income families.

Volunteers shoveled gravel, spread mortar on the houses’ foundation and learned a few new skills.

“Habitat is about helping families,” said Leah McAllister, President-Elect of the Mon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. “Women, children to have a sustainable, safe, healthy home, that’s what we’re doing here. We’re helping other people in the community.”

Five homes were completed in the development last year, thanks to volunteers who worked alongside the home owners.

“All of our partner families provide sweat equity,” McAllister explained. “They have to help build their houses and their neighbor’s houses.”

Mon County Habitat for Humanity expects another five homes to be finished by the end of this year.