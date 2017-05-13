Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger With Food Drive

Saturday was the 25th annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

City carriers all across the area,with the United States Postal Service picked up food items as they delivered mail on Saturday.

This is the nation's largest one-day food collection event designed to help replenish local food banks in the communities.

Carriers at the Weston Post Office were just a small portion of the many that make this day a success.

"It's a way for us to give back to the community. We're in these neighborhoods and communities day in and day out, and we see some of the families in need, whether you lost your job, or whatever, or just down on your luck. So we try to collect all of the food and it goes to "Our Neighbor" out on West Second Street and it's just a way for us to give back some," said Dean Roy, Weston Post Office.

On average, the Weston Post Office collects between 3,500 and 5,500 pounds of food during the drive.