Visitors Flock to Coopers Rock for Morgantown Migratory Bird Day

Now that the weather is warming up, birds that migrate to the winter are returning to the area.

“Going bird-watching is a great way to spend time outside with your friends and family,” said Katie Fallon with the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.

Those birds brought families outside at Coopers Rock State Forest for the 6th annual Morgantown Migratory Bird Day as feathered friends return home to the mountains of West Virginia. The day is celebrated the second weekend in May throughout the United States and Canada.

“We have birds that nest and breed here in West Virginia and then in the wintertime they migrate to Central, South America,” said Jesse Fallon, Director of Veterinary Medicine for the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia. “Every Spring they come back to nest here, so we’re raising awareness of birds and celebrating the return of our migrants.”

The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia had some fun for the whole family, with bird walks, crafts and educational presentations featuring birds The Center has rescued that can’t return to the wild because of injury.

Visitors learned about the Eastern Screech owl, American Kestrel, Peregrine Falcon, Red-Tailed Hawk and Turkey Vulture.

“Birds are important for lots of reasons; controlling insect populations, controlling rodent populations, pollinating, dispersing seeds and they can be an indicator of the health of our environment,” Katie Fallon said. “We think it’s really important to get kids interested in birds as young as possible.”

For the cold morning there was also bird-friendly, shade grown coffee, which typically produced in Latin America, without cutting down the trees migratory birds need.

“What that does is it allows to increase the plant biodiversity and the animal biodiversity,” Jesse Fallon said. “Our birds that are breeding here have a place to go in the winter time.”

Last year the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia’s volunteers treated over 300 injured birds, and use events like this to teach the public just how important those birds are to the area.

“We have a lot of species that are declining in population throughout West Virginia,” explained Jesse Fallon. “What we’re trying to do is raise awareness of birds and also get people interested in the outdoors, interested in nature.”