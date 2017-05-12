Doddridge County's Smith Signs Letter of Intent - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Doddridge County's Smith Signs Letter of Intent

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect
WEST UNION -

After recovering from a knee injury, Jeremiah Smith didn't know when he'd return to the track.

When he looks back on his ACL tear a year later, he realizes he's come a long way, and much more quickly than expected.

Friday, Smith signed a letter of intent to continue his tracker career at West Virginia Wesleyan, proving that severe injury didn't stop him from competing.

"I didn't think I'd make the progress I did in the short amount of time," said Smith. "I was able to come back, ready to go, in three months. The surgeon told me it would take about six to eight. It's holding together well. I was well prepared."

Smith wants to specialize in sprints and hurdles as a Bobcat. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.