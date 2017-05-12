Doddridge County's Smith Signs Letter of Intent

After recovering from a knee injury, Jeremiah Smith didn't know when he'd return to the track.

When he looks back on his ACL tear a year later, he realizes he's come a long way, and much more quickly than expected.

Friday, Smith signed a letter of intent to continue his tracker career at West Virginia Wesleyan, proving that severe injury didn't stop him from competing.

"I didn't think I'd make the progress I did in the short amount of time," said Smith. "I was able to come back, ready to go, in three months. The surgeon told me it would take about six to eight. It's holding together well. I was well prepared."

Smith wants to specialize in sprints and hurdles as a Bobcat.