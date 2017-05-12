Notre Dame's Mullooly Signs with West Virginia Wesleyan

A starter and key contributor on Notre Dame's state championship basketball team signed his letter of intent Friday.

Jaret Mullooly will join West Virginia Wesleyan and head coach Jack Meriwether after helping the Irish to the first boys' basketball title in school history.

Mullooly said Irish head coach Jarrod West emphasized defense, and he hopes that part of his game will translate to the college level. He explained why he's excited to join Meriwether's team.

"He has everything down to a science," said Mullooly. "He's excited for next year and I am too."