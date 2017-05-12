Three Sign at Morgantown

Three former state champions from Morgantown High School signed letters of intent Friday.

Courtney Deem, the reigning state champion in 100-meter free, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter free relay, signed to swim at Fairmont State. She hopes to build on her success as a Falcon.

"I know a couple of the coaches on the coaching staff personally," said Deem. "I did club swimming with them, and it's going to be a really good environment for me to continue swimming."

Mohigan girls' basketball teammates Fallon Nicholson and Keyira Golden also announced their commitments to Division III Bethany. Golden says she's been focused on playing college basketball for a long time.

"I really couldn't put a number on it," said Golden. "I've worked after school, during the summer, non-stop."

Nicholson, who won two state titles with the Mohigans, thanked her coaches for helping her along the way, and that winning in Charleston was the highlight of her playing career.

"It just taught us that you really have to become a family to play together and win together," said Nicholson. "It was awesome."