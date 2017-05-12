Pierpont Community Technical College Holds Graduation

Friday evening was Pierpont's Community and Technical College Graduation.

Graduates walked across the stage to receive their degree and start the career they have worked so hard for.

The keynote speaker the evening was Natalie Tennant, who gave inspiring words to the graduates.

This was the tenth graduating class from the college earning degrees in a variety of fields including trillium technology, health sciences and culinary arts.

"It's amazing when you see young people come in, not sure of themselves, and when they walk across that stage, you just see the proudness in all of the family members and the proudness in the students. I love this time of year because it's truly an exciting time," said Johnny Moore, President of Pierpont Community Technical College.

This time also concluded the first year for Johnny Moore's position as President of the Pierpont Community and Technical College.