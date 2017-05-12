Preservation Alliance of West Virginia Hosts Classes on Economic Development

Dozens of people from across the country met in Fairmont this week to discuss the money behind historic preservation.

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia and National Trust For Historic Preservation hosted classes and tours focusing on economic development and real estate.

They saw historic rehabilitated buildings in Fairmont like the Spadafore building, Senator Manchin's downtown office, and Main Street Yoga.

The week culminated with a test for certification in historic real estate finance.

"It gives us an understanding from a banking and developer point of view. It also gives us a point of view, a better understanding of the point of view of the current owner of the building and maybe why or why not they are rehabbing it," said Corey Leon, field director of the National Development Council.

"I think that the best thing is after this class, to pick a project and gather information that we've discussed that you're going to need. The square footage of the building, how much rents are in the area, how much operating expenses are in the area and actually put together a project," said Danielle Lapresta, executive director of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.

BB&T Bank helped to sponsor the week of classes.