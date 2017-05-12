Police Search for 2 People in Relation to Drug-Related, Child Ne - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Police Search for 2 People in Relation to Drug-Related, Child Neglect Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Ashley Casteel and Derek Vernon Ashley Casteel and Derek Vernon

The Morgantown Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is searching for two people in relation to a child neglect investigation.

Ashley Casteel and Derek Vernon are wanted for questioning in relation to an April incident, where a child came into contact with a controlled substance.

Police believe Casteel and Vernon are in the Morgantown, Rivesville, or Fairmont areas.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Casteel or Vernon, please contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200 or Child Protective Services at 800-352-6513.

