Fairmont State Engineering Students Study Route 250 Rock Slides

When the spring semester started for Fairmont State University students, so did a series of rock slides along the section of Route 250 in Marion County between White Hall and Fairmont.

The Highway Design and Transportation class needed a capstone project topic and the Division of Highways decided studying the slides was a perfect fit.

"When they gave it to us there was only one and then throughout the semester, there were numerous movements so the project scope got bigger and bigger and it was quite a challenge," said Tia Como, Professor of Civil Engineering Technology.

12 News reported four separate closures between the end of December and the end of January. So, what started as a small study became a much larger one.

"It was incredibly overwhelming," said Project Manager Katie Kelly. "We went from a 145 foot section to a 3,300 feet that we ended up analyzing in the end."

Students prioritized what areas needed critical work. To date, they have observed six movements in this section of land.

"The excess water seeping into the hillside is what weighs down on the soil and causes a lot of that loose debris and things to move with just the weight of it. So a drainage plan was critical to put in place to remove some of that excess water off of the hillside and make it a more safe environment," said Project Manager Ashley Kiser.

The DOH cleared overloaded ditch lines and clogged gutters, which it said should relieve the problem.

"We did find out that it wasn't a catastrophic deep-seeded slip. It was predominantly loose debris and soil," Kelly said.

The students' findings were compared to an expert's independent report and Como said they matched very closely.

Students also studied the detour route that included Holbert Road and concluded that it was not large enough for the amount of traffic that used it. Students said if and when another slide occurs, a different detour route should be used.