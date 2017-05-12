Man Accused of Showing Sex Toys, Pornography to Youth of Local Church

A Reynoldsville man was arrested after allegedly displaying obscene material to minors, according to West Virginia State Police.

Richard Layfield, Jr., 31, is accused of trying to give a group of juveniles, whom he knows through his involvement with the youth ministry at a local church, a sex toy that imitated female genitals, police said.

A 15-year-old boy told police that Layfield displayed a pornographic video to him of a woman performing oral sex on a man, police said.

Two boys told police that Layfield attempted to give them the sex toys. They also told police that Layfield demonstrated how to use the toy on himself, according to police.

Layfield is charged with distribution or displaying obscene matter to a minor.