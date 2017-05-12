Doddridge County Middle School Starts Farm to School Initiative

Doddridge County Middle School students are getting their hands dirty and for a good reason. The school is starting a farm to school initiative and the students are the ones leading the movement.

"Well the obesity rate in the United States is getting really really high and we are thinking if we come up with new fruits and vegetables easier for student access maybe they will be more interested instead of cracking open a soda or something else like that," said Hannah Cochran, student.

Right now the students are part of the Healthy Living Club, but next year, the greenhouse will be growing when the program gets its own class time during school. The club said they are excited for the program to take root in the school.

"What our goal is is to start with our own produce here in the greenhouse and then carry it over to the cafeteria and have it served right there in the cafeteria lines so they can see on their trays, on their friends trays," said Kris Bonnell, health and wellness teacher.

More than 300 students are in and out of the cafeteria each day, and the club said they hope the fruits and vegetables they grow will reach everyone.

"Every body is pulled in different directions anymore. Every body leads a busy lifestyle so we have guidelines that we have to follow within the cafeteria and what we are serving at lunch and breakfast so somethings they aren't exposed to at home anymore and so things like this and clubs and teaching them more nutrition and learning and growing and planting," said Tiffany Curran, Child Nutritionist for Doddridge County Schools.

Next year, sixth period will be devoted to the greenhouse and its vegetables.