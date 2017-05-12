West Virginia Secretary of State's Office Holds Training for County Clerks

The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office held training today in Clarksburg for County Clerks.

This ensures that county clerks are up to date on state code.

It also allows clerks from different areas to network and share experiences.

The state election director said the training is important because of the many rules and regulations.

"Just knowing what the rules are and what the laws are. There are so many rules. Many of the local clerks, the municipal clerks, are part timers so they don't spend every day like we do wrestling with the West Virginia Code and knowing the case law so just what is out there and what the rules are around administering elections is really what I think is the most difficult thing for them," said Donald Kersey.



Clarksburg's City Election is set for June 6.