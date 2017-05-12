One Sponsor for Ritchie County Relay for Life Aims for New Goal

Relay For Life brings the community together to support the American Cancer Society.

A donor to the Ritchie County Relay for life has a new fundraising goal this year.

Simonton Windows and Doors has its sights set on surpassing a $40,000 contribution last year.

Saturday, it will hold a windows and door auction at its Ellenboro location.

"The first year we made $13,000 off the same amount of windows that we sell today -- two tractor trailor loads of windows, and compared to what we did back then, like I said $13,000, we average around $40,000 every time we do the relay for life event," said David Meeks, Simonton Windows and Doors.

Their goal this year is $45,000. The auction will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ellenboro location. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the windows and doors auction goes to Relay For Life in Ritchie County.