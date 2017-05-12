Monongalia County Officials Talk Airbnb Usage

Monongalia County is taking a look at the use of Airbnb in the area.

According to County Commission, 1,700 people used the service last year at a cost of $149,000. County leaders are working to collect taxes from those rentals.

“A lot of people will tell you, especially millenials, it’s a lost less expensive to go that direction,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “It could be half price. Well that’s fine, but they also need to pay the fair share and so everybody will be equalized.”

Those taxes will be payed by visitors, who rent the rooms, but individuals who place rooms for rent with Airbnb may need the individual rooms they rent or the entire house reassessed.

“Those people who use their house will then be reassessed for the area that they are renting out because it’s a business, which brings up a whole other area,” Bloom said. “They may not realize that they need a business license. They need specific insurance and if they’re correctly zoned for that.”

Bloom hopes to work with all area municipalities so the county can uniformly collect the taxes and distribute them back to each entity and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, similar to the hotel/motel tax.

“Those people who come into town who rent the place, instead of paying $100 like everyone else will pay $106,” Bloom explained. “ $3 going to the CVB and $3 going to the government there.”

Bloom first brought up the issue in a meeting with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Tax Office and County Assessor. It was then brought before other county leaders at the Community Leadership Forum on May 10th.

Monongalia County did contact Airbnb and still wants some clarification on their fules, policies, and collection procedures. The rental entity did tell Bloom that they gave back $42 million to cities all over the world where Airbnb is used.

The goal is to have a program in place by July 1 of this year so that homeowners who place rooms for rent know what steps they need to take to make sure they are meeting zoning laws.