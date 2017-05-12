First-Grade Student Takes Handgun to Harrison County Elementary School

A Harrison County first-grade student took a handgun to Norwood Elementary School Thursday morning.

The student opened her backpack and showed the unloaded gun to her friends, according to Ken Winkie, the director of safety and discipline for the Harrison County Board of Education.

Winkie said one of the school system's mottos is, "If you see something, say something," and the students who saw the gun reported it to staff. Prior to the student entering her classroom, the gun was retrieved, Winkie said.

After school authorities contacted Winkie, he contacted the Stonewood Police Department, Child Protective Services, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Winkie said he only contacted a group of parents, but he did not lock the school down because they knew which student had the gun and which students had seen it. Winkie said if they did not know who had the gun, they would have locked down the school and contacted all parents.