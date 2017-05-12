13th Annual Blue & Gold Mine Sale to Benefit United Way

The East Concourse at Milan Puskar Stadium is packed with donations for Saturday’s 13th Annual Blue & Gold Mine Sale.

Items were donated by West Virginia University students as they were moving out of dorms or apartments for the summer.

“We had collection stations in all of our residence halls on campus as well as some stations around town where anybody from student living areas or anywhere around town can donate anything,” said Traci Knabenshue.

Furniture, clothing, small appliances, books, lighting and more are all for sale.

“We’re keeping a lot of waste out of the landfills,” Knabenshue said. “We’re these materials a second life. We’re contributing to keeping the sidewalks clear at a really heavy move-out time and benefiting out local non-profits. We try to teach our students to be good community partners and this is just a good example of that.”

Proceeds benefit the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties as part of WVU’s annual campaign to benefit the organization.

“They’re a great community partner that does a lot of work in the community, so we want to make sure we’re giving back,” Knabenshue said.

The sale begins Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. with $5 early bird admission.

Free admission begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until noon.

There will also be a bag sale. Bags can be purchased for $20 and filled with anything that will fit.