Finding a Family: Mary Claire's Story

With Mother's Day on the horizon, one mom in Harrison County is reflecting on the unexpected chance to grow her family.

Valerie Howe and her husband Martin were content with their two children; Jackson, 13 and Martina, 11.

But four years ago, they met Mary Claire, when she was just a few days old.

"We all just fell in love with her. "It was love at first sight. The first day we had her we were just in awe of her," said the adoptive mother.

"She needed a home and after having her off and on back and forth we decided we wanted her to be a family member," said Howe.

After the Howe's decided they wanted Mary Claire to become their third child, they became foster parents.

"A lot of court dates," said Howe. "Not only did a case worker come to our house but a CASA worker, different psychologists and speech pathologists and emotional and developmental doctors."

Though the process was a long and difficult at times, Howe said she knew her family was making the right decision.



"There are children out there that need homes and need to be loved. and it's sad that children who don't have homes are in foster care and they bounce from foster care to foster care. It's really hard on the child to through different families," Howe said.



"She's spunky, ornery, and she's got quite the personality," said Howe.

As Mary Claire settles in as a Howe, Valerie says the process of adoption should be changed.



"I don't think that's good on a child," said Howe. "I think if a child is there and they are willing to adopt then they need to stay in that home. Don't take them out and put them in a bad situation when they are in a good situation."



With Mother's Day approaching Sunday, Valerie is thankful for the moment four years ago when she didn't hesitate to add Mary Claire to the Howe family.



"It's the best thing," said Howe. "Best decision we ever made because I feel like hopefully we've given a kid a chance at life."