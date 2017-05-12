Fire Crews Responded to a Fire at a House in Marion County

Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning on Locus Avenue in Marion County.

According to Officials the call came in just before 6 a.m.

According to the Monogah Fire Chief, Harless McHolmes, no one was home at the time of the fire. They do believe that the cause of this fire is suspicious.

The house is considered a total loss.

Monogah Volunteer Fire Department, Worthington Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Boothville Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County EMS all responded to the scene.

The State Fire Marshal along with the Monogah Volunteer Fire Department will be handling the investigation.