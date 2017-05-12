Fire Crews Respond to 'Suspicious' Fire at Marion County Home

Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning on Route 19 in Marion County, which they said they believe is suspicious.

According to officials, the call came in just before 6 a.m.

According to the Monongah Fire Chief Harless McHolmes, no one was home at the time of the fire. McHolmes said he does believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The house is considered a total loss.

The Monongah, Worthington, Winfield, and Boothsville Volunteer Fire Departments and Marion County EMS responded to the scene.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office will handle the investigation.