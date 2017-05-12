SILVER ALERT: Missing 73-Year-Old Woman from McHenry, Maryland Canceled

UPDATE (5/15/17 1 p.m.):



Ms. Burch's body was discovered deceased on May 14 in Tucker County, according to Maryland State Police.

At this time, the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tucker County, WV Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE (5/15/17 10:30 a.m.):

According to Maryland State Police, the Silver Alert has been canceled after Ms. Burch was found dead.

Ms. Burch was found in Tucker County, West Virginia.

UPDATE (5/13/17):



The family of Ms.Teresa Ann Burch has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her safe whereabouts. Anyone with any information is asked to call Maryland State Police's McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.



Thursday, a disoriented person in a vehicle matching Ms. Burch's was reported twice in the vicinity of Emily Drive in Bridgeport.



Friday, a disoriented person in a vehicle matching Ms. Burch's was reported in Morgantown at approximately 1:00 pm.



Teresa Ann Burch, 73 of McHenry, Maryland has been missing since the morning of Wednesday, May 10, 2017. She is believed to be driving a green, 2012 Subaru Forester, which is a 4-door, station wagon-style vehicle with Maryland registration 6AN2904.

ORIGINAL:



A Silver Alert has been issued out of Garrett County, Maryland for Teresa Ann Burch, 73.

According to officials, Burch's family last heard from her on Tuesday. They believe she is driving a green, 2012 Subaru Forester, which is a 4-door, station wagon-style vehicle with Maryland registration 6AN2904.

Burch may be suffering from dementia, officials said.

Officials believe Burch may be traveling to West Virginia near to Garrett County, Maryland.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Maryland State Police's McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.