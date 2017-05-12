SILVER ALERT: Missing 73 Year Old Woman from McHenry Maryland

A Silver Alert has been issued out of Garrett County Maryland for 73 year-old, Teresa Ann Burch.

According to Officials Burch's family last heard from her on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. They believe she is driving a Green, 2012 Subaru Forrester, 4 Door Station Wagon style vehicle, with Maryland Registration 6AN2904.

Burch maybe suffering from dementia.

Officials believe Burch maybe traveling to West Virginia close to Garrett County, Maryland.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at (301) 387-1101.