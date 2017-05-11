Sleep Disorders: Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the muscles in the back of the throat fail to keep the airway open, despite efforts to breathe.

"Sleep Apnea is characterized by a collapse of the upper airway at night, so when you go to sleep, some of the muscles that keep your airway patent during the day, they're not as effective particularly when you get into deeper sleep and keeping your airway patent, so your airway is blocked off during the night," said Dr. Robert Stansbury, Director of the WVU Sleep Evaluation Center.

Chronic snoring is a strong indicator of sleep apnea, but should be evaluated by a health professional to be sure.

"So snoring, not everyone who snores has sleep apnea, but it is certainly a marker of sleep apnea. reoccurring awakenings during the night, particularly coughing, kind of gasping, that's probably the most predictive of having obstructive sleep apnea," said Stansbury.

After much trouble sleeping Jesse Jean's primary care doctor suggested for him to have a sleep study done.

"They told me I had sleep apnea and it was a pretty severe case, that I woke up about 20 times an hour, so roughly once every three minutes," said Jean.

This left Jean feeling lethargic and dragging through his days.

Treatment often includes lifestyle changes, such as weight loss, and the use of a breathing assistance device at night, such as a continuous positive airway pressure, known as the CPAP machine, both of which Jean took into practice.

"It just kind of forced air into me and helped me stay asleep, so I slept a lot better, I was feeling a lot more energized I guess, and just sleeping better overall," said Jean.

Jean used the CPAP machine for 18 months and also developed a more healthy lifestyle.

"Once I lost all of the weight, I noticed a complete difference in my sleep, that I didn't need to use the machine anymore and that I would still sleep as soundly as I did with the machine," said Jean.