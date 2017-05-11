Famous Musician Bill Withers Visits WVU

Thursday afternoon, famous musician Bill Withers visited West Virginia University's Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office.

He is known for several major hits including "Lean on Me", "Ain't No Sunshine", and, "Just the Two of Us"

Withers will be receiving an honorary doctorate at WVU's graduation this Friday.

He was born in Slabfork West Virginia, in Raleigh County and says he is happy to be back in the state.

"Well it's kind of fun for me because it means I've come full circle, you know. You go all around, and you do things other places," said Bill Withers.

At the meeting he signed a portion of the wall in the office where a picture displays many other famous individuals who are from West Virginia.