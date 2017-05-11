Main Street Elkins Holds Annual Town Hall Meeting

Main Street Elkins held its annual town hall meeting Thursday night at the Rail Yard Restaurant.

The purpose of the town hall is to connect Main Street participants, volunteers and community members and to talk about its accomplishments and future goals. Main Street Elkins' vision is to have and maintain a vibrant livable downtown.

“It’s great when you hear of new businesses coming to town and we’ve been working on our infrastructure downtown and in town. And we’re coming up with a new B&O tax plan. It seems like every organization is just coming together putting their two cents in,” said Elkins Mayor Van Broughton.

Main Street Elkins has a Mountain Beckon Annual Bicycle parade and Rodeo for children on May 20, downtown.

“That is always fun for kids. They get to parade down the street with the mayor on their bicycles and they are in costume and decorated, and we give away prizes for the best in six categories,” said Main Street Elkins Executive Director, Karen Carper.

In front of Joey’s Bike Shop there will be safety instructions and activities for kids to partake in.