State Fire Marshal's Office Educating Residents on Fire Dangers

The State Fire Marshal's Office is educating residents on fire dangers with a new 52-week guide.

This week is National Arson Awareness week.

Officials say between 2007 and 2011 more than 282,000 intentional fires were set.

Three out of four fires start outside but many spread to homes.

Firefighters say parents should teach children the dangers of playing with matches or lighters.

"We recommend that parents talk to the children, talk to the kids, start at a very young age and say 'this is a harzard, you could lose your personal belongings, but also you could lose your family. You could cause a firefighter or someone else to be hurt," said Captain Mark Angelucci of the Fairmont Fire Department.

Criminal penalties for arson range from fines to 20 years in prison.