Guitars4Vets Concert To Be Held At Fairmont State University

A non-profit bringing music to veterans will host a concert this weekend.

Guitars4Vets gives free lessons and guitars to veterans.

After ten weeks of lessons, they're hosting a concert at Fairmont State's Wallman Hall Auditorium.

Many participating vets suffer from physical injuries, post traumatic stress disorder or emotional distress.

One instructor said he notices personal development in vets throughout their instruction.

"Getting them in a room where you can just have a fun, communal space is important, but also just the tactile of learning how to play guitar, learning how to make music together is good for them both mentally and physically in a lot of ways," said assistant professor of music at Fairmont State University Brian Wright.

Concert tickets are $10. It will start Saturday evening at 7:30.