FSU Concrete Canoe Team Headed To Colorado For National Competition

The concrete canoe team at Fairmont State University was honored during Thursday's Board of Governor's meeting.

The team will head to Colorado this summer for the national competition.

It is currently tied for the most consecutive national appearances.

The team must build a concrete canoe that floats race the canoe then present a paper to the judges.

"It's a fantastic opportunity. I haven't been out west so I get to travel. I get to go see these amazing canoes that I've heard all about from the other schools. I'm so excited that's all I can say," said concrete canoe team member Hannah Workman.

Donations are being accepted for the team's travel expenses. Checks can be made out to the Fairmont State Foundation with ASCE written in the memo.