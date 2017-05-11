Fairmont State Class of 2017 Opens Falcon Commons

The senior class at Fairmont State University unveiled the result of its year-long campaign on Thursday.

Falcon Commons is located on the east side of the Falcon Center and features a brick walkway.

More than 300 alumni and students had messages engraved on bricks of their own.

The outgoing student body president helped lead the campaign channeling his studies in architecture at FSU.

"Nothing I had designed as an architecture student had ever come through before so being a key partner in this project for the past pretty much 12 months now, it's kind of unreal seeing the actual product exist out there today," said former student body president James Jesmer.

The Falcon Commons location was chosen as an outdoor space for students.