Polymer Composites Could Provide Alternative to Traditional Infrastructure Repair

The orange cones come out, and the traffic delays begin as crews repair roads that cost drivers more than $500 per year.

In a few years, the same roads and bridges being worked on now, will need further fixing as traditional materials deteriorate.

A researcher and professor at West Virginia University has another solution, polymer composites made of resin and fibers that are longer lasting and are already being tested on roads in West Virginia.

“We were able to do these projects at a fraction of the cost,” said Hota GangaRao, Director of the Constructed Facilities Center and Maurice A. and Joann Wadsworth Distinguished Professor of Civil and Environment Engineering at WVU’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources. “We can save a lot of money, but more importantly we can extend the service life with minimal amount of user inconvenience.”

Those composite projects include dowel bars and rebar to strengthen the Barrackville Covered Bridge and Corridor H.

“They are about four to five times lighter than concrete and they are again about 10 times stronger than concrete,” GangaRao said.

He also created deck systems that prevent corrosion.

“We use them in lieu of steel bars,” GangaRao explained. “They are lighter by a factor of four. They’re stronger by a factor of two compared to steel.”

A composite wrap can also be used to strengthen existing materials, like wood used in highway guard rails or bridges.

This technology isn’t just for roads. GangaRao says his composites also have use for natural gas, railroad ties and utility poles, which can be built higher with these materials at half the cost.

The composite materials save on average 50-70 percent of the cost and taking less time to install, which means less traffic congestion. Many of the test projects have been holding up across West Virginia for over 10 years and GangaRao says he expects them to be used more widely very soon.

In a presentation at WVU’s Academic Media Day, GangaRao outlined some of the following areas and structures that are using the polymer composites in West Virginia: