Sesame Street's Julia Helping WVU iASD Teach Children with Autism

The popular children’s television show Sesame Street introduced Julia, a character with autism in April and Intensive Autism Service Delivery Clinic at the West Virginia University Center for Excellence in Disabilities said it has made a difference with the children they see each day.

“Julia is a wonderful asset for those of us who work in autism and those of us who have children with autism,” said Dr. Susannah Poe, Director of the iASD Clinic and Professor of Pediatrics at the WVU School of Medicine. “What she does is allows other people to understand a little more about what autism looks like and what children with autism need.”

The clinic helps children with autism transition into a normal classroom environment and Julia shows their classmates how to accept someone who may be a little different.

“Sometimes the children who are in typical classrooms don’t understand the movements, the behaviors, the sounds, the actions of some children with autism,” Dr. Poe said. “If they’re explained earlier to, like in their living room with their parents, by watching Sesame Street what autism is and they see what it is and they see how the other Muppets experience it with Julia then it helps them accept another child who comes into their classroom.

Dr. Poe says Julia is also helpful for families of children with autism and can help parents recognize the signs.

“If they’re sitting in the room watching Sesame Street with a child and they see some of the behaviors that one of their children has they can start thinking ‘is this something I need to have checked out,’” she continued.

The iASD Clinic prepares children with autism for the classroom by teaching them to learn.

“Children who have autism don’t learn from the environment the same way other children do,” said Dr. Poe. “They’re often very absorbed by their own sensory issues, by their communication difficulties, with their need for sameness and sometimes for aloneness. They don’t reach out and they don’t soak things in like other children.

Julia is the first new Sesame Street character in 10 years. She is also part of their See Amazing in All Children Campaign, to raise awareness about autism.

