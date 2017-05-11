WVU ROTC Holds Commissioning Ceremony

West Virginia University Army ROTC held its annual commissioning ceremony on Thursday morning.

16 cadets from the Mountaineer Battalion were commissioned as 2nd Lieutenants after being pinned by their friends and family, taking an oath and receiving their first salute.

Brigadeer General Bruce Hackett, Commanding (Expeditionary) General of the 451st Sustainment Command in Wichita, Kansas served as the keynote speaker.

10 of the second lieutenants will serve on active duty after completing a Basic Officer Leadership Course in their assigned Army career branch. Five will serve with the Army National Guard, three in West Virginia and one each in Vermont and Virginia. One of the 2nd Lieutenants will serve in the Army Reserve.

Three of those commissioned are West Virginia residents.

“It’s a big honor and I’m just glad to be able to do it with the people I did it with,” said 2nd Lieutenant William Mohr. “My classmates were a big part of doing this and it’s great to be with them. It just shows that hard work pays off.”

ROTC is a leadership development program that consists of leadership labs, physical training, field exercises and military science classes.

Each of these 2nd Lieutenants will begin their military careers after receiving their degrees at this weekend’s graduation ceremonies.