Post Offices Preparing for Stamp Out Hunger Event

The U.S. Postal Service is taking time this weekend to help address hunger around the country.

The postal service is holding its annual Stamp Out Hunger event. Mail carriers around the country will be delivering the mail as usual on Saturday, but will also be collecting canned food to share with local food banks.

Staff at the Weston Post Office said it's a project carriers can get behind since they get to know people on their route from seeing them daily.

Food will be collected when mail is dropped off this coming Saturday.