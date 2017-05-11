TALA Collecting Items for Sharpe Auxiliary

For employees at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, mental health is a topic they touch on every day as they share the facility's history with visitors. But just down the road, William R. Sharpe Hospital is doing the work the asylum used to do treating patients with mental illness. Since the two buildings have a shared history, staff members of each hit on an idea.

"Every year we go to Sharpe hospital to support their art show. So we've built a connection there, and one of their wonderful employees came down with an idea to work together," said TALA Office Manager Bethany Cutright.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. So, the asylum is collecting items for various activities organized by the Friends Auxiliary of Sharpe Hospital to help provide patients with needed mental activity, and a connection with the community.

"We're educating the public on the history of mental health care, and the staff of Sharpe are living it in the now. By working together we can help the very people that would have been here and are now benefiting up there, and they're part of the community too, so we just want to help."

And by helping people who need it most at Sharpe, asylum staff members also address one of the biggest points they try to share in their tours every day.

"We trying to focus on the education of mental health care history not just in May for Mental Health Awareness Month, but all year round. It's a part of our society that can't be ignored, can't be avoided, and by education we hope to remove a bit of the stigma.

Each day the asylum is collecting a different type of item and donors will be eligible to win prizes for their donations.

The asylum is collection the following items each day: