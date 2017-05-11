Ritchie County Awards 2 Community Grants

Grants and donations keep community organizations going.



The Ritchie County Community Foundation gave two grants to organizations in Harrisville, the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and the Women's Club.

The grants are part of a community improvement initiative.

Members of the Ritchie County Community Foundation said they try to award grants like these a few times a year.

Scott Windom of the Community Foundation said, "The grants came from the Harrisville Civic Club and the civic club is no longer in existence but they set up an improvement fund and the Harrisville Civic Club Improvement Fund. The primary purpose was to make advancements in Harrisville.



The Harrisville VFD received $1,000 and the Women's Club received $700.