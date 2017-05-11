Restaurant Road Trip: Pyles of Pasta

There's a new food truck making its way around Morgantown, Pyles of Pasta.

Pyles is the owner's last name, and, as you can guess, pasta is their specialty.

Andrew Beach, Pyles of Pasta Chef said, "We put our soul into it, we want people to be happy. We know our palettes and we know what people like so we try to incorporate that into our food."

The food truck has only been open a month and it already has quite the following.

Kate Hwang, customer said, "I follow it around town. The food just tastes so good and we love to just come outside. I bring my two kids, it's just nice."

David Pyles, Owner, Pyles of Pasta added, "Just them following us around and seeing common faces you know you're doing something right if they show back up."

You can check their daily locations and stops on Plyes of Pasta's Facebook page or Twitter. They even offer call ahead ordering.

Beach said, "The other day a truck driver called me and said "hey I'm coming down the road can you make me a salad?" He stopped along the road, I ran it out to him, and he paid me and we're gone. We try to accommodate everybody because we know everyone is on a tight schedule."

The truck serves up signature pasta dishes, appetizers and salads.

"We actually have a pretty big menu for a food truck. We have a few appetizers, we have cheese fries, we have actually mozzarella sticks. Bacon, penne and cheese, it's kind of a spin on the bacon mac and cheese, we have cancan alfredo. We do have salads of course for a low carb options and we also have some sandwiches. The A1 steak sandwich is a huge seller, huge, very popular with the customers," explained Pyles.

Prices range from $5 to $10.

Pyles said, "We try to be upbeat, energetic and just love everyone who comes through here."