Fairmont Police Investigate Robbery at Local Restaurant

The Fairmont Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place late Wednesday night at Wings Ole on Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

According to Marion County 911, the robbery was reported around 10:45 p.m. 

Police responded to the scene and reported that there were no injuries. Police said a white female came into the restaurant and demanded money but got away with nothing. No weapon was shown by the robber.

Police will continue the investigation.

