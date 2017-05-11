Fairmont Police Investigate Robbery at Local Restaurant

The Fairmont Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place late Wednesday night at Wings Ole on Locust Avenue in Fairmont.
According to Marion County 911, the robbery was reported around 10:45 p.m.
Police responded to the scene and reported that there were no injuries. Police said a white female came into the restaurant and demanded money but got away with nothing. No weapon was shown by the robber.
Police will continue the investigation.
