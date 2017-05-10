Former Boston Celtics Player Speak Out About Addiction

Former Boston Celtics player, Chris Harren, spoke at Horizons Church in Grafton Wednesday evening about addiction and the affects it had in his career, life and family. Harren has been living sober now for nine years. Sharing his message he hopes to inspire others dealing with addiction.

"For the last 50 years we've put to much focus and emphasis on the worst day, and where you end rather than how you begin. Stop focusing on the worst day and focus on the first day and try to inspire and challenge our youth to be better and feel better about themselves," said Harren.



Harren believes that teaching prevention is key, along with the ability to have more addiction treatment centers.



"The breaking point for me was when a councilor, I was 32 a councilor told me that I should play dead for my family, that I should kill myself or fake my death because my son that was nine and my daughter who was seven was better off without me," said Harren.

Harren said that at that time in his life it was either fail or pivot. Through faith, family and friends and a foundation of recovery he's been able to maintain his sobriety.